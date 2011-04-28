Uh Oh, Nook's Android Update Is Bricking Some Tablets*

Photo: Barnes and Noble

UPDATE: Barnes & Noble appears to have fixed the issue. If your Nook resets as described below, you can re-register with your Barnes & Noble account.



We tried it and everything is running smoothly now.

Here’s the statement from a Barnes & Noble rep about the glitch:

“This afternoon, the NOOK colour 1.2 software update caused a small number of NOOK colour devices to revert to factory settings. Barnes & Noble immediately identified and addressed the issue. Customers can re-register their devices with their Barnes & Noble account, then reload their previously purchased content to their device. Barnes & Noble apologizes for the inconvenience to any affected NOOK colour customers.”

EARLIER: The Nook colour got a huge upgrade Monday morning, turning the e-reader into a fully-functional Android tablet.

But that update is causing several Nook colours to reset on their own. After the reset users are asked to re-register their device, but the Nook refuses to connect to Wi-Fi to complete the process. This leaves the device stuck in registration mode.

We received a review unit of the Nook colour that came preloaded with the shiny new update. After just an hour or so of use the tablet reset and completely locked up on us.

We’re not the only ones. Forums on Barnes & Noble’s website are full of users who are experiencing the same error after upgrading their Nook.

We reached out to Barnes & Noble, but haven’t heard anything yet. It sounds like users in the forums haven’t had much luck with customer service either.

