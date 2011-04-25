The Nook colour Just Became A $250 Android Tablet

Photo: Barnes and Noble

Barnes and Noble’s Nook colour gets a sweet update today that will turn your e-reader into a fully-functional Android tablet.The update adds Android 2.2 Froyo to the Nook, but you won’t get access to Google’s Android Market. Instead, you can only download apps that have been designed specifically for the Nook and approved by Barnes and Noble.



That’s pretty limiting, but right now there’s a decent selection including Twitter, Facebook, and Pulse News Reader. There’s also a full web browser with Flash support.

The update now makes the Nook the cheapest Android tablet on the market at just $250. It’s not as powerful as the Xoom or Galaxy Tab, but makes a nice lightweight option.

Nook colour users can download the Android update from Barnes and Noble here.

[Via Gizmodo]

