It Looks Like The Nook colour 2 Launches On November 7

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Three Barnes & Noble employees have all but confirmed that the company will release its new e-reader, the Nook colour 2, on November 7, reports The Digital Reader.Its most direct competitor will be Amazon’s upcoming Kindle Fire tablet, slated for release on November 15.



Yes, it’s coming out later than the new Nook, but it has the massive Amazon infrastructure behind it, making it a more attractive purchase for (what we expect) will be the same $200 price tag.

We expect Barnes & Noble will be making an official announcement very soon.

