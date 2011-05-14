Nook Gets A Huge Update For Android Tablets With Access To Over 140 Magazines

Barnes and Noble announced today that its new Android app is optimised for Android tablets, and will allow users to browse over 140 magazine titles.



These magazine titles were only only available on colour NOOK devices until today. Now, they work on any Android devices running 2.1 and higher, including 3.0 Honeycomb tablets like the Motorola XOOM and Samsung Galaxy Tab.

The app re-orients itself for displays 7 inches or larger, and features an ergonomic “article view” mode to strip articles of all content besides text.

The NOOK Newsstand is the biggest library of e-magazine titles for Android, and includes periodicals such as ESPN Magazine, The Economist, O, Esquire, and more.

Click here to download the free app from the Android Market

Don’t Miss: The 10 Best Android Apps For Your NOOK colour

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.