NOODLING: The Sport Of Letting A Catfish Chomp On Your Hand Could Soon Be Legal In Texas

We thought planking was bizarre, but noodling, or fishing for catfish with your bare hands, is even stranger.



The sport, in which fishermen literally stick their arms in catfish holes and wait to feel a bite, is popular in the South, but it’s also illegal in some states.

In Texas, noodling is currently a Class C misdemeanour, punishable by a $500 fine, although state lawmakers passed a bill that would legalise the sport this week, according to The Texas Tribune.

If you don’t believe this is a real thing, check out the noodling video below:



