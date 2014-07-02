Noodles & Company Created A New Position To Get Customers To Spend More Money

Noodles & Company is trying to get people to spend more at dinner.

To accomplish this goal, the restaurant chain will hire servers whose primary job is to coax diners to shell out for cocktails, appetizers, and desserts, reports Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

“The server will stop at guests’ tables when they’re nearly done with their meal, ask if they’d like to order anything else, and bring the extra items to the table — no gratuity required,” Wong writes.

The chain is also going to add special displays to showcase beer, wine, desserts, and more, according to Wong.

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual chain with more than 300 restaurants. It sells international noodle dishes, flatbreads, soups, and salads.

The new position is part of an industry-wide trend for fast casual restaurants that want to elevate service.

Panera Bread is adding kiosks for customers to place orders. The food is then brought to the diner’s table.

Chipotle also has a highly organised system for making burritos fast.

