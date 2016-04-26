Noodle masters have been making these Chinese hand-pulled noodles for hundreds of years

Lan Zhou Handmade Noodle is located in the New World Mall food court in Flushing, New York. This shop specialises in making various styles of traditional Chinese noodles. One of the most iconic and oldest styles of Chinese noodles is the “Lamian,” or pulled noodle, which can be traced back to 1504.

