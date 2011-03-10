Nonviolent App "Tiny Wings" Ousts Those Mean, Angry Birds!

Watch out Angry Birds, there’s a new bird-flinging game in town and its zen flavour is converting addicted Angry Bird players far and wide. Within the first week of its release, Tiny Wings—a $0.99 mobile phone game developed by Andreas Illinger—soared to the top 10 most popular paid apps in the US. Then, unthinkably, it dethroned Angry Birds at the number one spot, where it continues to reign.



Tiny Wings doesn’t require any WiFi, and the gameplay just takes a single finger, but the app does require a bit of practice to master. It works like this: you make a cute and tubby bird fly—not with his wings, but with the downward momentum gained by soaring up and down sloping hills. With one finger, touch the screen as he soars down, and lift your finger off the screen as he flies up.

If you’re looking for happy, Tiny Wings is it. The graphics are lovely, and the gameplay is peaceful and nonviolent—the only thing your fat and happy bird fights is the night, when the sun sets and it’s time to go to bed.

“You have always dreamed of flying – but your wings are tiny. Luckily the world is full of beatiful hills. Use the hills as jumps – slide down, flap your wings and fly! At least for a moment – until this annoying gravity brings you back down to earth. But the next hill is waiting for you already. Watch out for the night and fly as fast as you can. Otherwise flying will only be a dream once again.”

