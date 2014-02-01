This Is The Most Intense 'Stay In School' Ad You Will Ever See

The Learn for Life Foundation, an Australian organisation, put out a shocking new ad three days ago to encourage kids to stay in school.

Created by filmmakers Henry Inglis and Aaron McCann, the spot depicts four kids sneaking out of school and onto an empty beach where they have a couple beers and swim in the ocean.

Abruptly, the entire spot changes course. I don’t want to ruin it so watch it for yourself:

Warning: This piece is very graphic. It is not for the faint of heart.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Holy cow, right?

Inglis told the Herald Sun that “People seem to really like it. It has that WTF factor. People online are saying things like ‘What did I just watch?'”

The ad is not meant for TV.

“It’s playing on those idealised commercials of people breaking free from their confines. We complete reverse that,” he added.

(h/t PolicyMic)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.