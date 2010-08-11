The Scariest Bank Lending Chart Ever

You’ve seen the Scariest Jobs Chart Ever, which shows how slow this jobs recovery has been compared past recoveries.



Well, here’s another chart with a similar idea.

The Cleveland Fed (via PragCap) takes a look at bank lending volume pre- and post- recession trough.

The chart is a little unclear, but if you look closely, you can see that the line for the 2007 recession is currently tracking well below average, right around the worst one they have measured (1990). The bad news: if we continue on the 1990 path, we’ve got several more quarters of contraction before a turnaround.

Photo: Cleveland Fed

Unfortunately, more quantitative easing isn’t going to help much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.