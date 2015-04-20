There's no images, sound, or hints in this mysterious riddle game -- you only get a keyboard and a single clue

The first time I tried None*, a new riddle game without images, sound, or animations, I had a lot of questions.

None* is intentionally mysterious, with the game’s description simply stating “nobody really knows what none* game is about.” So, I jumped into the first level without any idea of what the goal of the game was, how many levels there were, or even how you’re supposed to beat it.

I was greeted with a black screen and a lone clue printed in white text, the only tool in my arsenal a similarly white keyboard devoid of a space button.

The first level starts out simple, but while some clues appear to have a clear answer or approach — others turn into a twisting game of name association and guesses.

Business Insider A look at the first few levels of None*

When you strip away the clever marketing, None* is basically a text-based puzzle game in the same realm as the 1980 computer game Zork, and that’s a good thing. Games like Zork and None* are simple, mysterious, and often have knack for sucking you into what boils down to a simple yet compelling experience.

None* creator Dimitris Chassapakis told Busines Insider the game is actually his second text-based puzzle game, but his first for mobile.

“I made a similar web game back in 2006, before social media and smartphones, and I though it was time to make a mobile version.”

Chassapakis told me there’s actually 50 levels in None*, but only 10% of players have managed to make it to the end. “This is the first episode and if you solve all 50 levels you can subscribe for the release of Episode 2 — probably this summer.”

I have reached level 24 of none* but I’m stuck http://t.co/e3gssVw5OY

— Anton Perreau (@antonperreau) April 1, 2015

At the end of my first playthrough, I had managed to make it to level 8.

Business Insider Level 8 of None*

If you want to try your hand at solving None* for yourself, you can download the game for free for iPhone over at the App Store, and for Android over at Google Play.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.