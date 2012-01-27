None Of The Above: These Republican Heavyweights Just Won't Endorse In The Primary

The Florida primary is neck-and-neck, and both Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney are hoping that solid debate performances tonight could swing the race in their favour.
Another thing that could push one of them over the edge? A nice endorsement.
Too bad nobody wants to do it.
In an election where everyone from Todd Palin to Chuck Norris has picked favourites, it’s noteworthy when prominent political figures pass up the opportunity to endorse.
In Florida, three have done so.
But Florida isn’t the only place where politicians have declined to weigh in. Whether from indecisiveness or a desire to avoid making political enemies, we’ve missed some major endorsements.
Marco Rubio is one of the most popular people in the Sunshine State, and his connection to the Hispanic community makes his endorsement highly valuable in Florida. But the junior Senator is staying out of this one, offering as justification that many of the candidates have been helpful to him in the past.
Florida Governor Rick Scott will not announce his favourite candidate, but that might be for the best. He is unpopular in his state, and his endorsement might do more harm than good.
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush's endorsement is in high demand, but he is determined to remain neutral.
Jim DeMint, the South Carolina Senator and Tea Party champion, endorsed Mitt Romney in 2008, but said he would do no such thing in advance of the South Carolina primary.
Mike Huckabee won the Iowa primary in 2008, but he wouldn't offer any candidate a boost in this past Iowa caucus because he said he had not decided which candidate he liked best. The former Governor of Arkansas indicated he probably won't make an endorsement in the future.
Tim Scott, a popular South Carolina congressman, said he would not endorse a candidate before the primary in his state. But he did predict that Newt Gingrich would win, which could have impacted the decision of some voters.
Everyone wanted Steve King's endorsement in Iowa, especially Rick Perry and Michelle Bachmann. After weighing whether to throw his support behind a candidate, King ultimately declined.
