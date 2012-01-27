None Of The Above: These Republican Heavyweights Just Won't Endorse In The Primary

The Florida primary is neck-and-neck, and both Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney are hoping that solid debate performances tonight could swing the race in their favour.



Another thing that could push one of them over the edge? A nice endorsement.

Too bad nobody wants to do it.

In an election where everyone from Todd Palin to Chuck Norris has picked favourites, it’s noteworthy when prominent political figures pass up the opportunity to endorse.

In Florida, three have done so.

But Florida isn’t the only place where politicians have declined to weigh in. Whether from indecisiveness or a desire to avoid making political enemies, we’ve missed some major endorsements.

