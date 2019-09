We’re curious what people think about this, given the significantly higher unemployment rates among minorities.



From the just-released CNN/ORC poll, a breakdown of economic sentiment by gender and ethnicity.

49% of non-whites said the economy was “somewhat good” vs. just 23% of whites.

Click the image to enlarge.

Photo: CNN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.