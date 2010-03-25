Apple Infuriates Non-US Developers With iPad Delays

Since Apple’s iPad will be released in the US before other countries, and Apple won’t send iPads to its main application developers, this puts non-US application developers at a disadvantage, writes TheNextWeb Australia.



While an SDK has been released that allows developers to emulate the iPad on a computer, the “secret sauce” for a successful application, especially games, is to fine-tune the app by testing it on the device itself. The emulator just doesn’t do it justice.

Melbourne-based Firemint, makers of hit games such as Dan Frommer’s favourite, Flight Control, have resorted to sending a friend to the US to buy one and then bring it back.

Apple has been treating iPhone (and now iPad) developers surprisingly callously, giving them few if any resources beyond an SDK and, of course, enforcing incomprehensible policies on its App Store.

Logically, this should be a terrible move for Apple: the iPhone and iPad are platform devices, and the key to their success is how many applications are on there.

But Apple doesn’t care, and the fact of the matter is that so far, they’ve been right. Apple’s devices are just too sexy, the App Store is just too profitable, and the install base is just too large for developers not to develop for Apple’s mobile devices. And so Apple can keep treating its developers like peasants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.