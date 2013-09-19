New Yorkers May Be More Superficial Than People In Los Angeles When It Comes To Dating

There seems to be a general consensus, and even data, that suggests daters in Los Angeles can be very superficial.

But now there’s new data to suggest otherwise.

Dating startup Twine, which pegs itself as a non-superficial, anti-Tinder, has noticed that its Los Angeles users are engaged more than its users in any other city, Twine marketing manager Etan Berkowitz tells Business Insider.

With Twine, you chat first and see who you’re talking to later. Tinder, on the other hand, is basically Hot or Not for your mobile phone, meaning you only look at pictures of potential mates at first.

Out of Twine’s undisclosed weekly active Los Angeles users, 70% of them are engaging within the app. So that means people are actually connecting with their matches, getting to know each other, and then revealing what they look like.

Compare that to New York, where the engagement rate is 55% among its weekly active users. In San Francisco, it’s about 40%.

Since launching in July, over 100,000 people have downloaded the app. Twine currently has about 50,000 weekly active users.

