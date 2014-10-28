Here's Where You'll Find The Best-Paid Nonprofit Workers

The Bureau of Labour Statistics publishes quarterly data on employment and wages based on businesses’ reports for the unemployment insurance program. They just released a breakout of the data focusing on nonprofit organisations. Using that data, here’s the average annual wage from 2012 in each state for employees of non-profit organisations:

DC had the highest nonprofit wage, at $US66,053 per year, while Wyoming had the lowest at $US31,744. Here’s a table showing each state’s average non-profit wage and each overall wage:

