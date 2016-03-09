Here's how important non-profit organisations are for each state's job market

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released the results of a study combining employment data from state and federal unemployment insurance programs with IRS tax filings to better understand employment in the world of non-profit organisations.
Non-profit employment varies widely from state to state, with the Northeast and Midwest having a much higher proportion of private sector workers employed by non-profits than the West and South.
In their report, the Bureau noted that most non-profit workers were in health, social services, and education. One of the factors leading to higher non-profit employment in the Northeast was the historical development of non-profit private colleges and universities in that region, while public universities predominate further west and south.
Here’s the percentage of employment in each state attributable to non-profit organisations:
