Check Out The Amazing Non-Lethal Weapons The Military Is Working On Right Now

Bloggers and military buffs the world over are picking over a very quirky list of non-lethal weapons dreamed up by the Pentagon, after its Non-Lethal Weapons Reference Book was leaked to PublicIntelligence.org.The official 108-page document describes and illustrates about 40 new military inventions and ideas, in various stages of development, designed to incapacitate rather than permanently injure. But all of these relatively harmless devices still pack a powerful punch.
From vomit-inducing underwater guns to plane-mounted heat beams, the creative concepts included in the reference book provide a fascinating look at the future of non-lethal conflict.
The Long Range Ocular Interruption Laser is a large, portable laser designed to temporarily blind and suppress enemies within a 3,000-meter range.
*In development
The Impulse Swimmer Gun, built for underwater security, emits a strong, targeted sound wave that will induce nausea in any swimmer within a range of 150 meters.
*In development
The 40mm Human Electro-Muscular Incapacitation Projectile is fired from a grenade launcher to deliver an incapacitating electric shock to its target, like a long-distance taser.
*In development
The Red, White And Blue Star Cluster separates friends from foes with a patriotic burst of colour designed to hail and warn.
*In development
Solid-State Active Denial Technology involves a multi-target system that shoots painful heat beams at individuals and groups, causing them to flee.
*Concept
*Concept
Nano-Second Electrical Pulses, designed for crowd control and offensive operations, emit electrical waves to incapacitate targeted individuals by causing them to lose voluntary muscle control.
The Portable Vehicle Arresting Barrier is a tough net system capable of capturing and stopping a 7,500 lb vehicle, travelling up to 45 mph, within 200 ft.
The Running Gear Entanglement System uses a launcher, which can be shoulder-fired or mounted to a vessel or pier, to fire a specially-weighted rope in front of a target boat to tangle its propeller.
*Currently fielded
The Electric Vehicle Stopper pumps an electrical pulse through train tracks to shut down critical circuits, causing enemy trains to stall.
*Prototype
This Vehicle Arresting Device, designed for stop points, includes a barbed net system that tangles vehicles' front tires. It is said to be capable of stopping wheeled vehicles that weigh up to 40,000 lbs, travel ling at 50 mph, within 200 ft.
*In development
The RF Vehicle Stopper uses high-power microwaves to stop enemy vehicles by stalling their engines from a distance.
*In development
The Aerial High-Power Microwave Payload modifies the same concept to fit planes and fire microwaves from the sky, in order to disable small ships below.
*Concept
