Check Out The Amazing Non-Lethal Weapons The Military Is Working On Right Now

Photo: Department of defence

Bloggers and military buffs the world over are picking over a very quirky list of non-lethal weapons dreamed up by the Pentagon, after its Non-Lethal Weapons Reference Book was leaked to PublicIntelligence.org.The official 108-page document describes and illustrates about 40 new military inventions and ideas, in various stages of development, designed to incapacitate rather than permanently injure. But all of these relatively harmless devices still pack a powerful punch.



From vomit-inducing underwater guns to plane-mounted heat beams, the creative concepts included in the reference book provide a fascinating look at the future of non-lethal conflict.

