There will no longer be a racial or ethnic majority in the US by 2055

Non-Hispanic whites will not make up the largest chunk of the US population by 2055, according to forecasts by Pew Research Center.

“Non-Hispanic whites are projected to become less than half of the US population by 2055 and 46% by 2065,” according to their latest report.

“Differing growth rates of the nation’s racial and ethnic groups will reshape the US demographic profile. By 2055, the United States will be a nation without a majority racial or ethnic group,” they write.

Pew Research forecasts that Hispanic and Asian populations will continue to grow more quickly than white and black populations. Hispanics will see their population share rise to 24% by 2065, up from 18% today, and Asians will see their share rise to 14% by 2065, up from 6% today. Meanwhile, the black population is expected to remain basically unchanged.

These shifting demographic trends can be attributed, at least partially, to immigration.

“Over the next five decades, the majority of US population growth is projected to be linked to new Asian immigration (35%) and new Hispanic immigration (25%),” according to Pew Research.

By comparison, only about 12% of projected growth will be due to the population that is already in the country in right now.

In fact, foreign-born US residents (including all ethnicities and races) are projected to make up a whopping 18% of the total population by 2065.

And to put this in historical context, that percentage beats the previous record from the late 19th and early 20th-century, when foreign-born US residents made up 15% of the population.



To check out the whole Pew Research Report head over here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.