FORGET GOLD: Here's Where Die-Hard sceptics Are Storing Their Wealth

“Any thoughts about persistent safe havens (other than perhaps cash under your mattress) are dangerous,” warned Jim O’Neill, Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.However, the market sceptics would argue otherwise.



The most popular so-called safe haven — an asset class that doesn’t lose value — is probably gold.

But gold can be heavy and costly to store. Furthermore, with gold trading at historically high levels, the die hard sceptics have turned to everything ranging from art and whiskey, to esoteric currencies.

Many traditional and unorthodox opportunities are available that may offer a positive return and/or protection against inflation. You might be surprised at what cracks this comprehensive (but not exhaustive) list of safe havens.

