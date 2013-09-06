This Chart Says Tomorrow's Jobs Report Could Be Gigantic

The official prediction for tomorrow’s jobs report is 180,000 new jobs.

But here’s a chart getting passed around that we just saw from Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus.

It shows the employment subindex from the ISM non-manufacturing report (red line) vs. the monthly change in Non-Farm Payrolls (blue line).

If Non-Farm Payrolls matches the rise in the ISM then we’re looking at a number of over 300K.

