Here's What To Expect From Today's Huge Jobs Report

Get excited! At 8:30 AM we get the Non-Farm Payrolls report for April.
To set the scene you must realise just two things:
1. All sorts of data has been coming in weak.
2. Various markets are crashing.
With that said, here is the complete list of numbers to expect, via Bloomberg:
- Change in nonfarm payrolls: +185K (vs. 216K in March)
- Change in private payrolls: +200k (vs. +230K in March)
- Change in manufacturing payrolls: +20K (vs. 17K in March)
- Average hourly earnings month over month: +0.2% (vs. 0.0% in March)
- Average weekly hours: 34.3 (vs. 34.3 in March)
- Unemployment rate: 8.8% (vs. 8.8% in March)
We’ll be covering LIVE.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.