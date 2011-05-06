Here's What To Expect From Today's Huge Jobs Report

Get excited! At 8:30 AM we get the Non-Farm Payrolls report for April.



To set the scene you must realise just two things:

1. All sorts of data has been coming in weak.

2. Various markets are crashing.

With that said, here is the complete list of numbers to expect, via Bloomberg:

Change in nonfarm payrolls: +185K (vs. 216K in March)

Change in private payrolls: +200k (vs. +230K in March)

Change in manufacturing payrolls: +20K (vs. 17K in March)

Average hourly earnings month over month: +0.2% (vs. 0.0% in March)

Average weekly hours: 34.3 (vs. 34.3 in March)

Unemployment rate: 8.8% (vs. 8.8% in March)

We’ll be covering LIVE.

