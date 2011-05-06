Everyone Knows What Tomorrow Is, Right?

As if the stakes weren’t high enough after today’s huge commodity plunge, tomorrow is JOBS day.



Via Bloomberg, here are analyst consensus estimates:

Total change in non-farm payrolls: 185K

Change in private payrolls: 200k

Unemployment rate: 8.8%

Average weekly hours flat at 34.3 hours.

Average hourly earnings up 0.2%

Obviously we’ll be all over it tomorrow.

