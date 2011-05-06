Everyone Knows What Tomorrow Is, Right?

Joe Weisenthal

As if the stakes weren’t high enough after today’s huge commodity plunge, tomorrow is JOBS day.

Via Bloomberg, here are analyst consensus estimates:

  • Total change in non-farm payrolls: 185K
  • Change in private payrolls: 200k
  • Unemployment rate: 8.8%
  • Average weekly hours flat at 34.3 hours.
  • Average hourly earnings up 0.2%

Obviously we’ll be all over it tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.