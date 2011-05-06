Everyone Knows What Tomorrow Is, Right?

As if the stakes weren’t high enough after today’s huge commodity plunge, tomorrow is JOBS day.
Via Bloomberg, here are analyst consensus estimates:
- Total change in non-farm payrolls: 185K
- Change in private payrolls: 200k
- Unemployment rate: 8.8%
- Average weekly hours flat at 34.3 hours.
- Average hourly earnings up 0.2%
Obviously we’ll be all over it tomorrow.
