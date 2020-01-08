12 movies coming out this year that could give Disney a run for its money at the box office

Warner Bros. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Disney grossed over $US11 billion worldwide in 2019 and accounted for more than 30% of the domestic box office, an unprecedented accomplishment for a movie studio.

But experts believe the box office will be more evenly distributed among the major studios this year.

From “Fast and Furious 9” to “Wonder Woman 1984,” here are 12 movies not from Disney that could give their studios an edge at the box office in 2020.

Disney had an unprecedented year at the box office in 2019.

The company grossed a record $US11.12 billion worldwide (and counting), with six movies earning more than $US1 billion. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” currently in theatres, is on track to become its seventh. Disney accounted for nearly 40% of the domestic box office.

But experts believe 2020 will be slower for the company and the box office will be more evenly distributed among the major Hollywood studios.

“Next year is more wide open for the rival studios and they will share the wealth more evenly,” Paul Dergarabedian, the Comscore senior media analyst, told Business Insider in October. “Disney will still be a major factor in 2020, but it will be a great year for studios to present a diversity of content.”

While 2020 will likely not reach the box-office highs of the last two years, or even the expected highs of 2021 (which will see four Marvel movies, three DC movies, and the “Avatar” sequel), there are still plenty of potential blockbusters on the way that could give Disney a run for its money.

Below are 12 movies not from Disney that could give rival studios a boost at the box office this year:

“Bird of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” — Warner Bros., February 7

Warner Bros. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey’

Warner Bros.’ DC movies have been on a roll with the blockbusters “Aquaman” and “Joker” and the critically acclaimed “Shazam!” Next up is “Birds of Prey,” which brings back Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was easily the highlight of “Suicide Squad.”

That 2016 movie didn’t fare well with critics, but still managed to gross $US746 million worldwide. While diehard DC Extended Universe fans who loved “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad” might be turned away by “Birds of Prey’s” more fun tone, general audiences could turn out for this female-centric action movie.

“A Quiet Place: Part II” — Paramount, March 20

Paramount Emily Blunt in ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

“A Quiet Place” was one of the biggest box-office surprises of 2018, pulling in $US340 million off of a $US17 million budget. A sequel was inevitable, especially considering Paramount’s otherwise dismal box-office results the last few years.

“No Time to Die” — Universal, April 10

Universal Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’

“Skyfall” and “Spectre” were major box-office hits for Sony, with over $US1 billion and $US880 million worldwide, respectively. Universal is hoping the 25th James Bond movie, and star Daniel Craig’s last, can replicate that success.

“Fast and Furious 9” — Universal, May 22

Matt Kennedy/Universal Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in ‘The Fate of the Furious’

The last two movies in the main “Fast and Furious” series, “Furious 7” and “The Fate of the Furious,” both grossed over $US1 billion globally. Last year’s spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw,” wasn’t as huge but still made nearly $US760 million, suggesting the series still has gas. The upcoming ninth instalment will pair the main cast of Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez with newcomers like John Cena.

“Wonder Woman 1984” — Warner Bros., June 5

Warner Bros. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

2017’s “Wonder Woman” was a global success with $US821 million worldwide. As noted, DC movies are on a roll and with the first “Wonder Woman” being such a hit, there’s no reason to think that this sequel can’t capitalise on that.

“In the Heights” — Warner Bros., June 26

Warner Bros. Anthony Ramos in ‘In the Heights’

“Crazy Rich Asians” director John M. Chu is directing “In the Heights,” based on “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical of the same name. It seems to be a recipe for success.

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Paramount, June 26

Paramount Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Some sequels to decades-old movies didn’t fare well at the box office in 2019, from “Terminator: Dark Fate” to the “Shining” follow up, “Doctor Sleep.” But “Maverick” will look to avoid the sequel curse by targeting adult moviegoers with nostalgia for the 1986 original “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — Universal, July 3

Universal Minions in ‘Minions’

The first “Minions” in 2015 made over $US1 billion worldwide, as did 2017’s “Despicable Me 3.” This “Minions” sequel will try to replicate the Dreamworks franchise’s success. Pixar’s “Soul” will enter theatres two weeks prior, but the name recognition of “Minions” could give it a competitive edge.

“Tenet” — Warner Bros., July 17

Warner Bros. John David Washington in ‘Tenet’

Christopher Nolan follows up his box-office hit, the Oscar-nominated “Dunkirk,” with “Tenet.” Nolan churns out original movies that get audiences to the theatre. 2010’s “Inception” made $US830 million worldwide and 2014’s “Interstellar” earned $US677 million. “Tenet” looks to be his latest mind-bending spectacle.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” — Warner Bros., September 11

The “Conjuring” franchise, including its spin-offs like “The Nun” and “Annabelle” movies, is a consistent presence at the box office. The first two “Conjuring” movies grossed a combined $US640 million worldwide off of modest budgets ($US20 million and $US40 million, respectively). This third “Conjuring” film will likely continue the series’ success.

“Venom 2” — Sony, October 2

Sony Venom in ‘Venom’

“Venom” was a surprise hit in 2018 with $US856 million worldwide and suggested that Sony could still carry its own Marvel movie universe after its “Amazing Spider-Man” movies disappointed at the box office. The studio has other movies in development, including a movie about Spider-Man’s vampire villain Morbius starring Jared Leto, but it’s following up “Venom” this year first.

“Halloween Kills” — Universal, October 16

Blumhouse ‘Halloween’ (2018)

Blumhouse’s “Halloween” sequel/reboot grossed $US255 million off of just a $US10 million budget. “Halloween Kills” is the first of two sequels coming – one this year and “Halloween Ends” in 2021.

