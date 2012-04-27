Photo: Flickr / State Library of South Australia

Just a quick reminder: Today’s huge number is Q1 GDP, which is coming out at 8:30 AM ET.Generally projections have been ticking up for it, in part thanks to inventory boosts which may not last.



Here’s Nomura’s one-line forecast:

GDP, Q1 1st: We believe real GDP grew at an annualized pace of 2.8% in the first quarter of 2012, supported by strong business investment and consumer spending, growth in exports and inventory building that outweighed a drag from government spending.

Obviously we’ll have the news LIVE when it comes out.

