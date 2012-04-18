Check Out Nomura's Awesome Presentation: US IN THE CROSSHAIRS

Last week I was lucky enough to get invited to Nomura’s New York offices for a meeting with Lewis Alexander, the firm’s Chief U.S. economist.



I got served sushi, tea, and fresh fruit, as I listened to Alexander present his outlook for the U.S. economy, and go over the major challenges coming up later this year as we hit the most talked-about “fiscal cliff.”

As Alexander put it, the U.S. economy is in the crosshairs thanks to a combination of slashes to spending and rising taxes. It’s possible if things go badly that we could lose almost 5 per cent of GDP.

Nomura has kindly given us permission to reproduce his slideshow here. It gives a nice look at the current state of things and the risks coming up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.