Nomura Takes Over Lehman's Role In Elitist Rugby

The long national nightmare of England is over too!



From the Telegraph:

Nomura, one of the leading Asia-based investment banks, have stepped in to take the place of Lehman Brothers as the exclusive sponsor of the annual Oxford v Cambridge Varsity Match.

Lehman Brothers were one of the first casualties of the current banking crisis but organisers of the game were always confident of finding a new sponsor.

Paul Vaughan, business operations director for the Rugby Football Union commented, “We are extremely pleased that Nomura has agreed to be our corporate sponsor for 2008 and excited about our new partnership with the company.

“This is an important fixture and I know that everyone involved in the event is delighted with the news.”

The 2008 men’s match, to be held at 2pm on Thursday Dec 11 at Twickenham, will be the 127th played between the two Universities. Cambridge currently lead with 60 times victories, Oxford have 52 and there have been 14 draws.A

A bit of background. This is one of rugby’s oldest traditions, and is still very popular. Tens of thousands of people show up every year to watch the match, and millions more watch it on television.

Think of it like the Harvard Yale football game but with regular people actually still caring about the outcome.

It gets lambasted by leftists as a anachronism and elitist event, of course. It strikes us as a bit odd that nobody in the UK seems bothered that a Japanese bank sponsors this native tradition. The rugby pitch is flat!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.