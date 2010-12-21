12 Glaring Examples Of Conventional Wisdom That Investors Are Subscribing To Right Now

Photo: Nomura

Nomura has surveyed its clients on 2011, and the responses paint a pretty clear picture of what range of expectations investors should have for 2011.There is general bullishness around equities, positivity about U.S. growth, but pessimism around unemployment.



Investors also see bubble, in gold, Asian real estate, and emerging market equities.

We’ve picked out the most interesting results that should give you a clue as to what other market participants see to come in 2011. In other words, if you want to see what conventional wisdom looks like, this is it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.