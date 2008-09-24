Nomura (NMR) Creates Bonus Pool For Lehman EMEA Staff

Japanese investment bank Nomura (NMR), which snatched up the remnants of Lehman’s (LEH) operations in Europe and the Middle East for $225 million ($2 per share), has agreed to create a $1 billion retention bonus pool for the 2,500 LEH staff it will inherit. FT:



The Tokyo-based bank said it expected to retain a “significant proportion” of the 2,500 employees, although some would inevitably leave. “Slavery was abolished a long time ago. We cannot control people in any other way apart from creating an environment which is conducive to them,” Sadeq Sayeed, Nomura’s special adviser, said.

Well, it’s reassuring that Mr. Sadeq has kept up on labour practices… But what else will Nomura’s deal bring to the table? Scale:

“This transaction will enable Nomura to punch its weight in the international market,” Mr Sayeed said. The deal does not include any of Lehman’s trading assets or trading liabilities or its European real-estate assets.

Lehman ranks ninth in the league tables for European M&A so far this year, according to Dealogic, the data provider. The bank worked on 41 deals with a value of $124bn, giving it 9.7 per cent of the European market.

Dan Schwarzmann, partner at PwC, Lehman’s administrator, said it was an unprecedented deal for a people business because it was not buying entities or balance sheets. “This has provided continuity for both Lehman employees and created value for the creditors,” Mr Schwarzmann said.

