NOMURA: 8 Issues That Should Keep You Up At Night

In Germany Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union is still polling strong at about 36 per cent, and there is little to suggest that the eurozone crisis is influencing voters' intentions. Upcoming May 13 regional elections in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) will be one to watch since they are considered to be a bell-weather for national elections.

The CDU nonetheless is likely to avoid policy measures that would help struggling peripheral European countries given the German voter opposition to a second Greek bailout.

'A second factor which Ms Merkel may have to take increasingly into account in determining the conduct of the eurozone crisis is what appears to us to be a growing belief among other leading Germans that, if it fails to comply by the terms of the second bail-out agreement, Greece can and should be eased out of the eurozone -- and that any related contagion risks should now be reasonably contained.

...To judge from, inter alia, her speech during the Bundestag ratification of the bail-out package, it was not, however, a view shared by Ms Merkel. Nevertheless, it is, in our view, interesting and relevant that in that same speech Ms Merkel conceded that the package may not work, the first time she has said something to that effect on the record since the start of the crisis. We wonder if that may signify at least a tentative acceptance on her part that, in terms of Germans' willingness to persist with Greece, the second bail-out package may prove to be Athens' last chance.'



Source: Nomura