Nomura Profit Plummets 96% Because U.S Expansion Is So Expensive

Nomura Holdings told investors that the banks’ quarterly profit had dropped 96.2% to 1.1 billion yen (USD$13 mill) from 28 billion yen (USD$346 mill) at the same time last year, DealBook reports.



Japan-based Nomura said the slump is due to a “costly program of expansion in the United States.”

When the brokerage bohemoth acquired the international business of Lehman Brothers in 2008, it didn’t secure a significant chunk of the American operation, but has been desperate to build it up since – something it tried and failed to do in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

Here’s Nomura’s statement >

From DealBook,

Dealmaking is lagging behind hiring at the bank, and high overhead tied to hiring is eating into its margin as it waits for business to pick up.

Another factor sapping profit… is the decline in trading that hit the industry during the volatility of the summer, but has impacted Japan more than most markets. Local rivals of its brokerage business like Daiwa Securities and Sumitomo Mitsui have also reported a slide in gains.

For the full story go to DealBook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.