Nomura Hires Boss For New US Corporate AccessTeam

Nomura has set its sights on the US corporate access market with the hire of Goldman Sachs veteran Lori Arndt.

The investment bank is launching a corporate access team in the US and Arndt, who spent 14 years at Goldman, has been brought in to run it.

During her time at Goldman, Arndt spent seven years in the investment banking division and seven in the equity division. Most recently, she held the role of head of corporate access in the US.

Nomura is in the process of hiring more people for the team, according to a spokesperson for the bank.

The creation of a corporate access team is part of Nomura’s efforts to ramp up its operations in the US market, where the bank has increased head count significantly over the last two years.



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

