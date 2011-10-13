Nomura: A Bigger Greek Bond Haircut Is Actually A Really Good Idea

Photo: Robin Zebrowski on Flickr

Everyone’s going nuts about new rumours that the private sector is going to have to bear a lot more of the burden for Greece’s debt.Yesterday, we heard 40-60%, today we’re hearing 30-50%.



And Nomura’s Dimitris Drakopoulos says that’s probably not a bad idea.

While the short term effects of stronger PSI are scary, a bigger haircut will be the only way the debt swap makes a meaningful difference in the Greek sovereign debt crisis.

