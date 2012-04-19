NOMURA: This Is Where The World Is Heading In 2012 And 2013

Photo: NASA

The global economy is expected to slow in 2012. As Europe enters a recession, the effects will trickle down to the rest of the world, write economists at Nomura.Global GDP is projected to grow 3.4 per cent in 2012, down from 3.7 per cent last year. The biggest risks to the global economy stem from oil price spikes, a deterioration in the European crisis, the U.S. fiscal cliff effect at the end of the year, and an investment slump in China.



Growth is expected to be driven by emerging markets with collective GDP projected to rise 5.9 per cent this year, compared with 1.3 per cent expected for developed economies.

Nomura offered outlooks and commentary on individual countries.

Australia's growth is expected to return to trend GDP 2012:

2.6 per cent

GDP 2013:

2.8 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

5.4 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

5.5 per cent After last year's devastating floods, growth is expected to return to trend this year. Household spending is likely to be soft in the near-term because of weakness in the labour market but is expected to improve later in the year. The biggest risks to the Australian economy include Europe's debt crisis, a strong currency and a Chinese hard-landing.

Source: Nomura Brazil is likely expected to see another year of slow growth and inflation continues to be a risk GDP 2012:

3.5 per cent

GDP 2013:

4.3 per cent

'The Brazilian economy is experiencing a broad-based slowdown... Fearing another year of slow growth, the central bank surprised the market once again by accelerating the pace of cuts to the Selic policy rate to 75bp in March, and signaled that Selic would eventually fall to 9% and stay there for a while.' Policy uncertainty has increased in Brazil and inflation risks remain as the government tries to lower interest rates in an attempt to increase investment. Source: Nomura Canada's economy is expected to slow in 2012, after a strong second half of 2011 GDP 2012:

2.2 per cent

GDP 2013:

2.3 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

7.4 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

7.2 per cent Low income growth and resulting modest personal spending, along with weaker exports are likely to see growth slow in 2012, after a solid end to 2011. A disorderly resolution to Europe's debt crisis and slower-than-expected growth in the U.S. and global economy are the biggest risks to Canadian growth.

Source: Nomura China's economy is slowing but at a slower pace GDP 2012:

8.2 per cent

GDP 2013:

8.2 per cent Recent core data has been weak and leading indicators are mixed. Growth continues to decelerate but at a slower pace since the economic outlook in developed countries is looking better. Faster than expected growth is likely to limit policy response, private property investment has weakened and housing starts continue to look weak, and, Europe is still a cause for concern. Source: Nomura The euro area is likely to enter a mild recession because of austerity and tighter credit conditions GDP 2012:

-0.6 per cent

GDP 2013:

1.3 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

11 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

11.5 per cent The ECB is expected to keep its policy rate at 1 per cent and only launch QE if the debt crisis worsens. 'Fiscal/deleveraging headwinds are set to tip the euro area into recession, but ECB easing to help underpin a 2013 recovery.' Portugal will likely get a second bailout without the pre-requisite of private sector involvement (PSI) before Q4 2012. Headwinds from the region will keep UK on the 'brink of recession until the Olympics arrive in QE3'. 'The sovereign debt crisis continues to cast a dark cloud over the outlook and we see large downside risks to the activity forecast. But these downside risks are smaller than previously assumed, and if data continue to surprise on the upside, we think market expectations will start to price in rate hikes sooner rather than later.'

Source: Nomura Hong Kong is very vulnerable to a global economic slowdown GDP 2012:

2.4 per cent

GDP 2013:

4.5 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

3.4 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

3.2 per cent Economic growth is expected to slow driven by a slowdown in trade services and in the finance and insurance sectors. Weaker January-February retail sales also show consumer spending has slowed. Hong Kong is one of Asian economies that is most vulnerable to a global economic slowdown since it is a small, open economy and a financial hub. Its exposure to China makes it especially vulnerable to a hard landing in China. The build up of domestic credit to over 200 per cent also poses a risk.

Source: Nomura Hungary is expected to see a recession this year and the country could have a balance of payments event GDP 2012:

-0.6 per cent

GDP 2013:

1.7 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

11.5 per cent Unemployment 2013:

11.0 per cent Hungary is expected to see a recession this year and the government's FX mortgage policies (an issue we've discussed extensively) is adding to financial instability and making funding difficult. Underlying structural and fiscal deficit are widening over time. Rising unemployment is expected to cause a slowdown in consumption and private sector investment is expected to contract. 'A balance of payments event is possible with a mismatching in sources and uses of FX this year. We think the IMF and EU are needed to prevent this, providing a backstop and engendering a change in policy direction. The government has already tried to start negotiations. However, we think it will take an actual crisis for the government to make the policy u-turns to get formal talks started and meet the conditions for a backstop deal.'

Source: Nomura India's economic growth should recover in the second half of the year but oil prices remain a risk GDP 2012:

7.1 per cent

GDP 2013:

7.9 per cent A recent pick up in industrial production, stronger global demand and lower interest rates suggest that economic growth will pick up in the second half of the year. Oil prices however remain a huge risk to the economy and would likely delay rate cuts Source: Nomura Indonesia's growth could be hurt by fuel hikes GDP 2012:

5.8 per cent

GDP 2013:

6.6 per cent An improved external outlook (Jan-Feb export demand has been up 21.6 per cent YoY), rising commodity prices and an increase in household income should drive GDP growth in 2012. There could however be a fuel price hike in June which could see growth slow in the third quarter. External shocks like a deeper European recession or a Chinese hard landing are a major risk to the economy. Moreover, a jump in oil prices could see fuel subsidies cut and hurt investor confidence. Source: Nomura GDP 2012:

2.1 per cent

GDP 2013:

1.5 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

4.3 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

3.9 per cent Despite slowing growth in global markets, reconstruction is expected to spur growth in Japan in the first half of 2012. The biggest risks to Japan are power shortages, yen appreciation, a slowdown in the U.S. or China and a deterioration in the European debt crisis. Source: Nomura Malaysia's economy is expected to gather steam driven by government led initiatives ahead of the June election GDP 2012:

4.4 per cent

GDP 2013:

4.3 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

3.0 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

3.0 per cent An improvement in the external outlook, higher commodity prices, an upgrade to Chinese GDP forecast, fiscal support in an election year, and government-led initiatives are likely to see GDP growth tick higher. The biggest risk to the economy is sharp global economic slowdown since exports make up 100 per cent of GDP. Source: Nomura Mexico's economy is expected to grow supported by domestic demand, a recession in the U.S. however poses a risk to the economy GDP 2012:

3.7 per cent

GDP 2013:

3.2 per cent While the Mexican economy is expected grow above potential there are risks associated with decelerating outlook in the U.S. and Europe. While export growth to the U.S. is falling, domestic demand is picking up which is a good sign. High oil prices continue to be a risk to the economy. Source: Nomura Philippines' fiscal reforms are expected to draw investment and spur growth GDP 2012:

4.6 per cent

GDP 2013:

6.0 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

7.3 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

6.7 per cent GDP growth will be driven by an improvement in government spending. Growth is expected to tick even higher in 2013 because of the impact of elections, fiscal improvement and governance reforms in private investment. The biggest risks to the Philippines include a deterioration in the global economy. Meanwhile, slower-than-expected progress on reforms to improve governance and fiscal and infrastructure spending could hurt growth.

Source: Nomura Poland's loose monetary policy should help it dodge a recession despite external shocks GDP 2012:

3.0 per cent

GDP 2013:

3.4 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

13.0 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

12.2 per cent Poland's closed economy is likely to be fairly unscathed by external shocks.The country's prime minister announced budgetary and structural reforms that are enough to avoid a downgrade 'Growth is all that matters. Without it, the political dynamic for consolidation becomes much more difficult. Implementation will be key after only limited success over the past four years.'

Source: Nomura Singapore's economy is expected to have avoided a technical recession in the first quarter GDP 2012:

2.1 per cent

GDP 2013:

5.3 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

2.7 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

2.3 per cent While Singapore's Q1 GDP points to lower growth, the economy is expected to have avoided a technical recession i.e. two consecutive quarters of negative quarter-on-quarter growth). The biggest risk to the Singaporean economy stems from weakness in the global economy considering that the country's exports are twice its GDP. Capital outflows and a sharp rise in interest rates cause further financial instability.

Source: Nomura South Africa is set to be a split story this year and the policy and elective conference should be watched closely GDP 2012:

2.4 per cent

GDP 2013:

3.5 per cent

In the first half of the year domestic sectors are expected to benefit from real wage increases. loose fiscal and monetary policy, and a slight improvement in labour force. The biggest risks in the first half come from the country's 30 per cent exposure to the eurozone and downturn in Asia. The two events to watch this year include the ANC's policy conference in June and elective conference in December. 'Matters of policy will be decided, most importantly mining (where nationalization is not the issue but instead the debate is over the greater involvement of the state in the sector), as well as the role of the public vs private sector in delivering developmental objectives. The battle for the ANC's leadership will also be a key driver of policy for Zuma throughout the year and it looks like it may be a contest with Deputy President Motlanthe sticking his head above the parapet.' Source: Nomura South Korea's economy will need stimulus in the second half of the year to bring the economy back on track GDP 2012:

2.7 per cent

GDP 2013:

4.0 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

3.3 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

3.2 per cent There is unlikely to be strong economic momentum in South Korea after the first quarter. Exports are unlikely to pick up in the second half of the year, while household consumption growth is expected to slow. Macro stimulus will be needed in the second half of the year to bring the economy back on track. 'As a small, open, financially integrated economy, Korea is vulnerable to sudden changes in global economic conditions, commodity prices and financial markets. …At the moment, we see risks are tilted toward the upside. Korea has healthy buffers to any external deterioration, including large FX reserves, currency swap agreements with China and Japan, a sound fiscal position and room to cut rates.' Source: Nomura Taiwan is unlikely to get rate cuts this year as inflation concerns have increased GDP 2012:

2.3 per cent

GDP 2013:

5.3 per cent Unemployment 2012:

4.5 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

4.3 per cent Slower global growth is expected to hurt Taiwan's economic growth and investment in coming months is likely to stay weak. Rising inflation risks make a rate cut unlikely. Taiwan is one of Asia's most exposed economies and is vulnerable to a spike in oil prices and global downturn.

Source: Nomura Thailand's economy is expected to driven by reconstruction spending and fiscal stimulus GDP 2012:

5.5 per cent

GDP 2013:

4.7 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

0.7 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

0.7 per cent A stronger recovery in domestic demand, driven by a 40 per cent minimum wage hike in April and a 7 percentage point drop in corporate taxes is expected to drive economic growth. Fiscal policy is also expected to be expansionary this year. While rising oil prices and a deepening European recession are likely are a risk to the economy, another risk stems from a constitutional amendment that allows former prime minister Thaksin Shinwatra back into the country.

Source: Nomura Turkey is expected to reach investment grade in 2012 GDP 2012:

3.0 per cent

GDP 2013:

4.5 per cent

Turkey is expected to reach investment grade in 2012 and tightening policy mix is expected begin a rebalancing this year. The biggest risks include rising oil prices and a sudden stop in capital in flows. 'One of the major drivers in 2012 should be the lagged effects of cost-push-inflation from 2011, while service-sector disinflation should dominate the second half of 2012.' Source: Nomura UK's economic recovery will be threatened by a deterioration of the European crisis GDP 2012:

0.8 per cent

GDP 2013:

1.6 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

8.3 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

8.0 per cent Signs of cyclical growth in the UK are at risk from a worsening of Europe's debt crisis, but growth is expected to resume in the third quarter. The monetary policy committee (MPC) is responding aggressively to signs of weaker global growth and weak domestic demand, despite high inflation.

Source: Nomura The US labour market should continue to improve, but elections could be a hindrance to growth GDP 2012:

2.3 per cent

GDP 2013:

2.2 per cent

Unemployment 2012:

8.1 per cent

Unemployment 2013:

7.9 per cent labour market conditions are expected to improve and inflation should be restrained. But with unemployment stubbornly high for now and with subdued inflation, the Fed is likely to do another round of easing later this year. Rising oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the election, particularly, its impact on fiscal policy are the biggest threats to growth.

Source: Nomura Want to learn more about the global economic crisis? AWESOME: Brand New Richard Koo Presentation On The Global Economic Crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.