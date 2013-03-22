Nomura Is Fighting To Have Fewer Ladies Bathrooms At Its NYC Offices

Phillipe LeroyerThe New York Post’s Lois Weiss has an exclusive today about how the owner of Nomura’s new offices at Worldwide Plaza in New York wants to install fewer ladies’ rooms on the lower levels.



The argument is that the Japanese bank employs mostly males.

The city’s plumbing code requires restrooms for men and women be equal unless they get approval otherwise.

From the city’s plumbing code [.PDF]:

403.3 Number of occupants of each sex. The required water closets, lavatories, and

showers or bathtubs shall be distributed equally between the sexes based on the

percentage of each sex anticipated in the occupant load. The occupant load shall be

composed of 50 per cent of each sex, unless statistical data approved by the commissioner indicate a different distribution of the sexes.

Nomura’s population on these lower level floors, which the Post believes are most likely the trading floors, is 75 per cent male and 25 per cent female.

