Nomura: China Will Shrug Off A Euro Crisis

The view of Nomura Global is that a new Eurozone crisis won’t hurt China’s exports as badly as the recent global financial crisis did.



Caixin:

Even as the euro area enters a recession of a similar magnitude to that in 2008 and 2009, China’s exports should not fall as much as they did last year. Although China’s exports to the EU accounted for a non-eligible 20 per cent of total exports, compared to the global recession in 2009, the impact is expected to be much more muted. In 2009, when the United States, Japan and most developed economies suffered, over 50 per cent of China’s export markets went into recession.

Thus China can actually shrug it off if it happens, as long as any European crisis doesn’t trigger a global recession as we saw during 2009 (whereby world GDP growth went slightly negative), according to Nomura. In the Nomura chart above, note how export growth to both the U.S. and Europe has remained in the high double-digits, even with all the problems in the West.

