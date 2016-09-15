This chart shows how China's plan to engineer economic growth is a massive failure

China has a massive debt problem, its economic growth is slowing, and is now becoming a major concern for investors around the world.

And, in a note released on Tuesday entitled “China: Solving the debt problem,” Craig Chan and his team at Nomura unveiled a key chart which sums up how China’s government strategy to fuel growth is seriously failing:

China takes on huge amounts of debt in order to fuel its ferocious economic growth.

In June, Li Yang, a senior researcher with the China Academy of Social Sciences said China’s total borrowings were more than double its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015 at 168.48 trillion yuan (£19.3 trillion, $25.6 trillion).

But growth is slowing. China no longer puts up double digit GDP growth, and instead is recording numbers like 6.7% for the second quarter. Even that is being debunked by a number of asset managers and analysts.

This chart proves that China’s strategy of fuelling growth by taking on debt and investing in state-owned enterprises is not working anymore and needs a sea change.

Check out this what Nomura proposes what the Chinese government should do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.