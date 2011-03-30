Nomura's Americas Chief Is Out

Nomura’s new chief of the Americas, James DeNaut.

Nomuras’ chief of investment banking in the Americas is leaving the firm, Bloomberg reports.Glenn Schiffman has been in charge of the American unit for one year, and joined Nomura as part of the Lehman Brothers acquisition. The firm won’t comment on why he’s leaving, FINS reported.



He’d worked with Lehman for 17 years. He was head of the firm’s Asia-Pacific investment bank when it collapsed in 2008.

James DeNaut will replace Schiffman, “effective immediately.”

DeNaut is a former Deutsche Banker. He joined Nomura last year, and prior to that specialised in advising energy companies.

This is the latest in a series of high-level changes at the Japan-based bank.

From Bloomberg:

Joint head of global equities Rachid Bouzouba will step down. He’s being replaced by Benoit Savoret.

European CEO Tarun Jotwani was appointed to be global markets head — that includes the fixed income and equities units

Jesse Bhattal has been tapped as CEO of the wholesale businesses — that includes investment banking and global markets.

