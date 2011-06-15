"10 Issues Which Keep Me Awake At Night"

Public and parliamentary discontent in core Eurozone countries and those in the periphery is rising. There are still major hurdles to be overcome in Greece with protests against austerity measures, the involvement of private creditors in the bailout, and a potential downgrade of Greek's credit status to 'D'.

In terms of Portugal, the new government, which will only take office at the end of June, will have little time to implement new measures called on by the EU and IMF. These include major labour market reforms that would have to be voted through the parliament by early July.

Newton believes that the European Banking Authority's (EBA) decision to leave out certain types of hybrid capital from this years stress tests will make them more credible.

Source: Nomura