Nomura: The Story For 2011 Will Be A Rebirth In U.S. And Japanese Equities

Nomura are calling for 2011 to be a great year for U.S. and Japanese equities according to their new global strategy outlook.There view of the year ahead breaks up into three trends:



Inflation in emerging markets will limit returns on equities there

Accommodative monetary policy in the U.S. and Japan will support equities in those economies

Nomura’s call is based on rising earnings and declining bond yields, which will force investors to take more risks and head into equities.

