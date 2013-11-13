Who's A Better CEO: Marissa Mayer Or Mark Zuckerberg? On Thursday, We'll Find Out

The Wall Street Journal’s MarketWatch will issue its

CEO of the Year awardon Thursday, naming the person that’s done the most for shareholders, employees and customers in 2013.

MarketWatch readers cast 12,000 votes to choose the winner among the field of nominees picked by MarketWatch editors. The nominees are:

Reed Hastings, CEO NetFlix, who turned the company around after a major meltdown in the summer of 2011.

Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest, one of the few airlines that has a good reputation for customer service.

Marissa Mayer, CEO Yahoo, who, 18 months into the job has managed to shake up a troubled company, including her surprise $US1.1 billion buy of Tumblr.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, who disregarded the naysayers, paid off a huge department of energy loan early, and is generally regarded as one of the most inspirational people in business today.

Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn, who has maintained steady growth every quarter since LinkedIn debut as a public company.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, when Facebook’s IPO flopped, the talk was that the young Zuckerberg wasn’t ready to be a strong leader of a major company. But he’s delivered consistent revenue growth, especially of mobile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.