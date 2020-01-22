Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Sipping Tea

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Shorty Awards Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Eugene Lee Yang pose with their award during the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019.

The Shorty Awards honour the best of social media, from people to organisations, and this year’s list of nominees includes YouTube influencer Jeffree Star, actress Sophie Turner, and the internet’s favourite GIFs, like Baby Yoda Sipping Tea.

New to this year’s nominees: TikTok creators are nominated for categories other than “TikTokker of the Year,” which shows the rise of the platform.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 12th annual Shorty Awards, which will be presented May 3 in New York City at 1515 Broadway Theatre.

Click here for more BI Prime stories.

The nominees list for the 12th annual Shorty Awards is officially out.

The Shorty Awards honour the best of social media, from people to organisations. This year’s list of nominees include YouTube sensation Jeffree Star (17 million subscribers), Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, and the Baby Yoda Sipping Tea GIF.

New to this year’s list: There are several TikTok stars nominated within categories like Food & Drink, Meme of the Year, Weird, and Beauty. This is the first year TikTok creators are nominated in categories other than “TikTokker of the Year,” which is due to the number of viral trends, challenges, and crazes that spawned from TikTok and dominated social media in 2019.

The finalists are determined both by rankings from The Real Time Academy and public votes. Fans can vote online, once a day, per influencer, on the Shorty Awards website, and they can add an additional vote by sharing on Twitter and Facebook through the site, until voting closes.

The 12th Annual Shorty Awards will be held in New York City at 1515 Broadway Theatre, and will be presented May 3, with live-streaming coverage at ShortyAwards.com.



Here are the 2020 Shorty Award nominees:



For more on the nominees, check out these posts on Business Insider Prime:





Sign up for Business Insider’s influencer newsletter, Influencer Dashboard, to get more stories like this in your inbox.





Actor (Arts & Entertainment)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Sophie Turner.

Angela Bassett

Barbie Ferrierra

Bex Taylor-Klaus

Billy Porter

Brie Larson

Hunter Schafer

Jason Statham

Jharrel Jerome

Naomi Scott

Rebel Wilson

Sophie Turner

Topher Grace

Celebrity (Arts & Entertainment)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV Zendaya.

Adam Sandler

Beyoncé

Blake Griffin

David Beckham

Demi Lovato

Jonathan Van Ness

Keke Palmer

Michael Strahan

Jennifer Aniston

Paula Abdul

Tessa Thompson

Zendaya

Comedy (Arts & Entertainment)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Trevor Noah at the Grammys in 2018.

Aidy Bryant

Arturo Castro

Lamorne Morris

Trevor Wallace

Nasim Pedrad

Nicole Byer

Nikki Glaser

Randall Park

Ramy Youssef

Trevor Noah

Wanda Sykes

Whitney Cummings

Dance (Arts & Entertainment)

Benny The Bull

DexRated

Ghetto Spiderman

Harper Watters

Izzy and Easton

JenyBSG

King’s United

Nappy Tabs

Phil Wright

Salif Gueye

Sherrie Silver

Team Naach

Music (Arts & Entertainment)

HGL/Getty Images Lil Nas X.

AJR

Anderson.Paak

Billie Eilish

Brandi Carlile

J Balvin

Blanco Brown

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Missy Elliott

Mike Posner

Celine Dion

TWICE

Sports (Arts & Entertainment)

USA Today Sports/Reuters Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez

Allyson Felix

Amanda Nunes

Andy Ruiz

Cathy Engelbert

Coco Gauff

Russell Westbrook

Kliff Kingsbury

Megan Rapinoe

Morgan Hurd

Simone Manuel

Zion Williamson

Instagrammer of the Year (Team Internet)

Screenshot/YouTube World Record Egg.

Adam Waheed

Daniel Russia + Anna Devis

Ellen Sheidlin

Florence Given

Gab Bois

Kevin B Parry

Laetitia KY

Nicole McLaughlin

Poorly Drawn Lines

Strange Planet

Wolfgang

World Record Egg

Twitch Streamer of the Year (Team Internet)

AnneMunition

Annoying

dakotaz

EeveeA_

Fem Steph

LilyPichu

Loeya

Maria Lopez

MrFreshAsian

NickMercs

DeeJayKnight

XChochBars

Tik-Toker of the Year (Team Internet)

Avani/YouTube Avani Gregg.

Avani Gregg

Brittany_Broski

Emmy

Glitters and Lazers

JonathanBlogs

Just Sul

Mahogany

OfficialHowieMandel

ohnoitsdapopo

Sammie

theewilliam45

Tmdad14

YouTube Comedian (Team Internet)

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorty Awards Ryland and Morgan Adams.

Alexa Rivera

Anna Akana

CalebCity

Eddy Burback

Kiera Bridget

Kevon Stage

Kyle Exum

Lenarr Young

Morgan Adams

Not Even Emily

Sarah Schaur

Scott Cramer

YouTube Ensemble (Team Internet)

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kian Lawley and JC Caylen.

Beta Squad

Dope or Nope

Dwayne N Jazz

F2Freestylers

Kian and JC

Lele Pons and Twan Kuyper

Montoya Twinz

Sam and Colby

Squirmy and Grubs

The Skin Deep

This is L&S

YouTwoTV

YouTube Musician (Team Internet)

BlackGryph0n

Catie Turner

Connie Talbot

DSharp

Einer Bankz

Kid Travis

LLusion

Nahre Sol

Pomplamoose

Sam Tsui

SethEverman

Tash Sultana

Breakout YouTuber (Team Internet)

Jennelle Eliana Jennelle Eliana.

DeJesus Custom Footwear

Gavin Magnus

Jennelle Eliana

Jimmy Butler

Jordyn Woods

Lily Chee

Magnet World

Niko Omilana

Noah Schnapp

Rey Rahimi

Supercar Blondie

Talia Mar

YouTuber of the Year (Team Internet)

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Jeffree Star.

Andymation

ContraPoints

Eugenia Cooney

Jarvis Johnson

Jeffree Star

Kayla Nicole

Mr. Beast

NikkieTutorials

Psych IRL

Roxxsaurus

Vareena Sayed

Wengie

Animal (Creative & Media)

Alfie the Alpaca

Hamilton the Hipster Cat

Prissy_Pig

Henry Tortoise

MacGyver the Lizard

MAYA THE SAMOYED

Pizzatoru

Puddin

Reagandoodle

Tito the Raccoon

Venus the Two Face Cat

Waffles the Cat

Art (Creative & Media)

Adam Hillman

Cécile Dormeau

Cindy Sherman

Dave Pollot

David LaChapelle

Mike Bennett Art

Odeith

Pablo Rochat

Paper Boyo

Positively Present

Samantha Rothenberg

strawberrypuffcake

Beauty (Creative & Media)

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Nikita Dragun.

Cohl’s World

Doni Darkowiz

Dulce Candy

Jessica Vu

Kheris Rogers

Learn with Lati

Leticia F Gomes

Makeup By Ariel

Nikita Dragun

Shalom Blac

Wayne Goss

xThuyLe

Lifestyle (Creative & Media)

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Courtney Quinn.

Aaron Marino

Jose Zuniga

Draya Michele

Les Do Makeup

Matt D’Avella

Cherry Wallis

Colour Me Courtney

Thomas Frank

Aja Dang

Kristen Johns

Raven Navera

Chachi Gonzales

House & Home (Creative & Media)

Roy Rochlin/Contributor/Getty Images Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Andre Luis

Becki Owens

Bobby Berk

Em Henderson

Farah Merhi

Hilton Carter

Holly + Brad

Joanna Gaines

Jon Peters

Robeson Design

Ryan Serhant

Studio Mcgee

Food & Drink (Creative & Media)

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Amirah Kassem.

Amirah Kassem

Bad Birdy

ErikTheElectric

Feed Your Girlfriend

Jessie Say Hey

Juns Kitchen

Matt Adlard

Naturally.Jo

One Meal A Day

Salt To Taste

Sam the Cooking Guy

Y.Na

Health & Wellness (Creative & Media)

Buttery Bros

Chloe Ting

David Goggins

Diary of a Fit Mummy

Dr Cody Hanish BS DC CCWP

Hellah Sidibe

The Sad Ghost Club

Megan Jayne Crabbe

Massy Arias

Remy Morimoto Park

Ron “Boss” Everline

Wheels2Walking

Journalist (Creative & Media)

Ben Smith

Caitlin Dickerson

Fareed Zakaria

Glenn Kessler

Hannah Reyes Morales

Jane Mayer

Jim Waterson

Jose Diaz-Balart

Mina Kimes

Mona Chalabi

Stephen A. Smith

Yamiche Alcindor

Meme/Parody Account (Creative & Media)

Captain Andrew Luck

Comments By Celebs

Cory Richardson

Death Star PR

Dilfs of DisneyLand

PigeonsDoingThings

Sarcastic Rover

Siduations

So Sad Today

sonny5ideup

Subway Creatures

Thoughts of a Dog

LGBTQ+ Account (Creative & Media)

Showtime Asia Kate Dillon.

Asia Kate Dillon

Dom and Nick

Edison Fan

Eduardo Sánchez-Ubanell

Jammi Dodger

Jen Richards

Leisha Hailey

Lyss & Ce

Pattie Gonia

Rain Dove

Rose and Rosie

Ty Turner

Parenting/Family/Kids (Creative & Media)

Carolyn Mara

I Mum So Hard

Janene Crossley

Kids Diana Show

Stacys Toys

Team 2 Mums

The Bramfam

The Bucket List Family

The McClure Family

The Rush Fam

Through Our Eyes

Vanessa Rivera

Weird (Creative & Media)

Antonio Mele

Buttered Side Down

Caitlin Doughty

jackstauber

Jan Erichsen

Joseph’s Machines

ParryGrip

Pro Bird Rights

Sandro Giordano

Scoragami

SERIOUSLY STRANGE

The Nekci Menij Show

Activism (Tech & Innovation)

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Greta Thunberg.

Amanda Nguyen

Amandla Stenberg

Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin

Dutee Chand

Greta Thunberg

José Andrés

Nadya Okamoto

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi

Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier

Schuyler Bailer

Shaymaa Ismaa’eel

Sinéad Burke

Gaming (Tech & Innovation)

Agent 00

Azzyland

bugha

GamingWithKev

Gloom

Inquisitor Master

Jelly

LazarBeam

Miss_Rage

NoisyButters

Ryan Watt

Vanoss Gaming

Best Podcaster (Tech & Innovation)

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain.

Bill Simmons

Conan O’Brien

Emma Chamberlain

Gaby Dunn

Jack Wagner & Brandon Wardell

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

Jon Lovett

Kid Fury and Crissle

MKBHD

Mo Rocca

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Ramona Shelburne

Travel (Travel)

Carrie Ann

Eva zu Beck

Fearless & Far

Fly with Haifa

Haley Dasovich

Indigo Traveller

Janni Olsson Deler

Johnny Schaer

Karl Shakur

Maryjane

Mr. Benfield

VagaBrothers

Emoji of the Year (Content)

Dave Smith/Business Insider

Australian Flag

Boooooring

Sloth

Just a little bit

Super strong

Aladdin

Z-z-zombie!

Assisted Walking

Otter chillin’

Comet

Mother nature’s wind

Winner winner!

GIF of the Year (Content)

And I Oop

Angry

Colton Fence Jump

Desus & Nero Nope

Dog Yes

Idris Elba on Hot Ones

Khalid Happy Dance

Killing Eve Popcorn

Lady Gaga Eye Roll

Magic Johnson Head Shake

Marsai Martin at the BET Awards

Tesla’s Bulletproof Window

Instagram of the Year (Content)

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Will Smith.

Beyoncé on shoes

Jessica Simpson’s Foot

John Mayer’s bottle cap kick

Julie Ertz: World Champion

Lizzo post AMAs

Now we’re Friends on Instagram too!

Ramen can fix anything

Ryan Seacrest 10 year challenge

Skyscraper dominos

The pack survived

Will Smith getting to 50M followers

World Record Egg

Meme of the Year (Content)

Screenshot of ‘The Mandalorian.’ Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda Sipping Tea

Black Hole Close Up

Gonna tell my kids…

Gummy Adele

It’s a Baby!

Making my way back home

Mr. Sandman Challenge

OK Boomer

Payphone Challenge

Per my last email

Sorry To This Man

Woman Yells at Cat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.