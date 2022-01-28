We’re seeking nominations for female solopreneurs 40 and under with more than $1 million in sales

Annalisa Abell, a company founder and virtual assistant. Courtesy of Annalisa Abell

We’re featuring women who did $US1 ($AU1) million or more in sales last year and run their business solo.

During the pandemic, women were disproportionately affected compared with men: 25% of women contemplated leaving the workforce or significantly downsized their careers, while more than 2.2 million working mothers lost their jobs.

We want to highlight the women who started successful businesses and continue to run them. We hope to share their strategies for success, their tactics for working solo, and why they prefer to run companies on their own.

These individuals will have started companies without the help of full-time staff and reached high levels of financial success, including $US1 ($AU1) million or more in sales in 2021.

If you know a female founder who started a brand or a business in any field who would fit this list, please nominate them.

Criteria and methodology

This feature is the first of its kind but will model previous profiles such as the 10 women who build companies on social media and eight female founders and CEOs under 30 to watch in business.

The list will be determined based on the nominee’s 2021 sales, whether they continue to run their business solo (read: non-C-suite staff, part-time workers, freelancers, consultants, and contract employees don’t count), and their impact on their respective industries. All nominees must be based in the US or its territories. We’re looking for both recommendations and self-nominations.

Complete this form by the submission deadline of February 11 at 5 p.m. ET to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission.

Please email Alex York (she/her) at [email protected] with any questions.