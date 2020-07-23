Seeking nominations for the power players shaping a more ethical and sustainable fashion and beauty industries

Christian Vierig/Getty

Business Insider is putting together a power list of the startups, designers, and direct-to-consumer brands shaping ethical and sustainable practices in the fashion and beauty industries in 2020.

We want to hear from you about the companies and founders that have been the most impactful to consumers who care about sustainability and ethical manufacturing and labour practices.

Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by July 28.

Fast-fashion companies like H&M and Zara have long been criticised by consumers for their rapid production cycles and supply chains that can negatively impact the environment – as well as claims that they’re trying to change.

Data from the EPA shows that Americans throw away more than 16 million tons of textile waste each year.

Fashion can also come at a human cost. According to the Worker Rights Consortium, several companies such as Walmart, Primark, and JCPenney haven’t paid their manufacturers for cancelled orders during COVID-19 and in some cases, those debts trickled down to garment workers.

As customers demand more transparency behind their purchases, emerging brands and designers are putting workers’ rights and sustainability at the forefront of their companies.

Business Insider is putting together a power list of the startups, designers, and direct-to-consumer brands shaping ethical and sustainable practices in the fashion industry in 2020. The list will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive. We will take into consideration how a company or individual has used ethical and sustainable practices to grow their business and gain prominence in the fashion industry.

Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by July 28:

