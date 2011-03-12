2011 Hayek Book Prize Nomination Form

The Manhattan Institute is currently gathering nominations for our Hayek Prize, which will honour the book published within the past two years that best reflects F.A. Hayek’s vision of economic and individual liberty. The winner of the Hayek Prize will be given a $50,000 cash award and asked to deliver our annual Hayek Lecture in New York City later this year.

We encourage the nomination of books that advance the ideals of classical liberalism along a range of economic, political, and moral dimensions. Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom is very much the inspiration and the model for the Prize.

Nominations are due by Friday, March 11, 2011.

Presimetrics can be nominated by Angry Bear readers. I know….just found it, so thanks.



