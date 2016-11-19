CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: Who are the most powerful women in mobile advertising?

Carolyn Everson/Facebook Facebook’s Carolyn Everson topped last year’s list.

Men tend to dominate the power rankings in any industry, but particularly so in ad tech, and perhaps even more so in mobile advertising.

So for the past few years, we have released a “most powerful women in mobile advertising” list, ranking the best and most influential women in the business.

The same continues this year. We want to know who the top women in mobile advertising are. And we want you to help us out.

Here are the rules for sending in your nominations:

Nominees can be executives who work in any sort of business, from ad agencies, to mobile app companies, to device manufacturers — the only rule is that they have to work in mobile advertising.

Please email your nomination to: [email protected] The deadline for submissions is Friday , November 25.

, Here’s what to include in your nomination: Name, company, job title, a brief (three bullet point) description of why they deserve a spot on this year’s list (things to consider can range from the person’s recent and overall achievements to the size of company she runs.)

Send us a big photo of your candidate (Minimum 1,000 pixels wide)

Y ou must also name one nomination from a competing company. We won’t reveal who you nominated, but we won’t accept any submissions that don’t include the additional rival nomination. We want to make sure the list is as fair and unbiased as possible.

We won’t reveal who you nominated, but we won’t accept any submissions that don’t include the additional rival nomination. We want to make sure the list is as fair and unbiased as possible. The ranking will weigh in favour of women who work at businesses that disclose hard dollar numbers, in terms of revenue, over percentages. Actual dollars will be taken more seriously than “reach.”

Need some inspiration? Check out last year’s rankings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.