TELL US: Who Are The Most Powerful People In PR?

Samsung Samsung’s Jessica Redman

Calling all public relations gurus: we want to know who YOU think is at the top of your field.

Business Insider Advertising is working on its list of the most powerful people in PR, and we’re hoping you’ll help us with the selection process. Our criteria for the rankings will be based on public relations pros’ influence with big-time media entities, relationships to clients and revenue, and their track records of creating innovative campaigns and ideas that change the media landscape.

E-mail us at [email protected] to nominate someone you think belongs on our list. Here’s what we want:

Name, title, firm.

A good head shot, if you have one.

A short description of what this person has done to belong on our list.

If you’re nominating someone from your own firm, we’d like you to give us the name of someone from a rival company who should be in our rankings (off the record, of course), along with a brief description of why you feel that way.

Nominations are due by the end of Tuesday, December 10. As with all of our lists, all nominations will be kept confidential.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.