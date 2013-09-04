Tell Us Who The Most Creative Person In Advertising Is Right Now

Business Insider is putting out a call to the ad world to tell us who are the most creative people in advertising right now.

They can work in traditional television commercials, be Facebook marketing mavens, or the masterminds behind viral prankvertisements — the only real requirement is that they helped create an exciting ad or campaign since January 2012.

We aren’t looking for the executives at the top of the agency ladder; we want those who make, rather than approve, the creative.

Advertising is certainly a collaborative industry, and many creative minds contribute to a successful campaign, but we are asking insiders to send us the names of some standouts.

Here’s what we want:

Email submissions to Aaron Taube at ATaube @Businessinsider.com by Monday September 9.

Send the name of your nominee(s), his or her company and job title, and why he or she is the most creative in the field.

Give specific, detailed examples of actual work they have done. We like using visuals, so try to include photo images illustrating their work. The creative work must have run since January 2012.

If available, send us a photo of the nominee that we have permission to publish.

NOMINATE A COMPETITOR. It’s important that we have the best of the best, so we need to know who the competition is. This is a requirement! This means another creative individual in the advertising world who doesn’t work at your company. Nominations will be kept confidential. Emails that do not contain a competitor will be downgraded in our ranking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.