Tell Us Who You Think Are The Sexiest Advertising Executives Alive

Twitter Amy Vale, Spotify’s head of global B2B marketing, took home last year’s crown.

It’s starting to get cold outside, so

Business Insider Advertisingis putting together a hot list to warm up our loyal readers the only way we know how.

That’s right, it’s time for our annual list of the Sexiest Advertising Executives Alive. Like last year, we’ll be making our judgments based on looks, age, power, and reputation.

Older executives will get leeway for keeping their manly and womanly charms as they’ve aged, and high-level executives will get hotness points for their lofty positions on the corporate ladder. This isn’t to say we’re excluding the young and the beautiful: we just want a nice mix of youthful vigor and gracefully aged veterans.

While we’re certainly looking forward to combing through photos of the advertising industry’s sexiest executives, the fact is that there are just too many of them for us to keep track of all by ourselves.

That’s where you come in. In order to nominate someone you know, send us an e-mail at [email protected] with the name and job description of the person or people you think belong on the list, and of course make sure to include a photo (at least 600 x 400 in size, please). Though some of the nominees will invariably include people we’ve met in person, we’ll be making our judgments based on photographs in order to keep an even playing field.

All nominations will be kept confidential, and we’re not opposed to readers nominating themselves (indeed, several of you wrote us last year to argue for your inclusion).

Thanks for your help, we can’t wait to share the results with you.

