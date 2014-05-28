Nominate The Most Powerful People In Finance -- Ages 0 To 100!

Call for nominations!
Business Insider recently published its inaugural list of The Most Powerful Person At Every Age. Taking into consideration a person’s sphere of influence, future power, and estimated net worth, we determined the movers and shakers of the world, ages 0 to 100.
Now we’re zeroing in on Wall Street.
For our Most Powerful People In Finance At Every Age list, we will evaluate candidates based on the following criteria.
- They run money.
- They make deals.
- They have decision-making power.
- They are leaders at their companies.
Anyone come to mind?
Send an email including the nominee’s name, contact information, age, a brief description of what makes them powerful, and any relevant links to our Lists & Rankings team: Melia Robinson ([email protected]) and Melissa Stanger ([email protected]).
We’ll be accepting nominations through Friday, May 30.
Thanks!
