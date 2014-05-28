Nominate The Most Powerful People In Finance -- Ages 0 To 100!

Call for nominations!

Business Insider recently published its inaugural list of The Most Powerful Person At Every Age. Taking into consideration a person’s sphere of influence, future power, and estimated net worth, we determined the movers and shakers of the world, ages 0 to 100.

Now we’re zeroing in on Wall Street.

For our Most Powerful People In Finance At Every Age list, we will evaluate candidates based on the following criteria.

They run money.

They make deals.

They have decision-making power.

They are leaders at their companies.

Anyone come to mind?

Send an email including the nominee’s name, contact information, age, a brief description of what makes them powerful, and any relevant links to our Lists & Rankings team: Melia Robinson ([email protected]) and Melissa Stanger ([email protected]).

We’ll be accepting nominations through Friday, May 30.

Thanks!

